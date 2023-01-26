How Kroger Is Exclusively Reaching In-Store Shoppers

Through a collaboration with shopper intelligence company Catalina and 84.51°, The Kroger Co. is amplifying its current digital offers by extending relevant printed offers at checkout to customers who shop exclusively in-store.

According to Catalina, its Reach Extender is a complementary solution to the way current offers are delivered by 84.51° and will expand the impact of promotional offers by aligning them to the way customers shop, whether it’s in-store, online or both. A base of loyal, exclusively in-store Kroger shoppers will receive in-store offers that complement online offers deployed by 84.51°, which will be delivered via in-lane printers in each store.

[Read more: "How Data Helps Inform Kroger’s Promotion Strategy"]

“We look forward to using this breakthrough technology to bring meaningful savings to even more customers,” said 84.51°'s SVP of Kroger Precision Marketing Cara Pratt. “The ultimate aim of using Catalina Reach Extender is to engage 100% of our shoppers with the best possible access to value. This expansion will enable CPG brands to engage even more shoppers with inspiring products for their homes and families.”

“Catalina is always looking to deliver meaningful and relevant value to customers wherever and whenever they shop,” said Wesley Bean, U.S. chief retail officer for Catalina, which is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla. “Catalina Reach Extender has been designed with this in mind so that loyal in-store shoppers receive offers in a way that is relevant to them, while they’re shopping, ultimately increasing satisfaction, trip frequency and basket size.”

Continued Bean: “With inflation continuing to concern shoppers across the country, offering shoppers greater value on their favorite brands and products in a relevant way is not only appreciated, but also it engenders even greater loyalty.”

Kroger has been ramping up its technology stack over the past several months, and recently teamed with Google Cloud and Deloitte on cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across itsnearly 2,800 stores nationwide. One application gives Kroger’s night crew managers greater visibility into the merchandise arriving on a given day, store staffing information and stocking needs. A second store management application provides a standardized audit checklist for store managers and department leaders, helping ensure an elevated shopping experience.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.