How Grocers Can Reap Benefits, Dodge Pitfalls of In-Store Restaurants

As on-demand grocery delivery services take off, grocers are continuing to fine-tune their strategies to encourage in-person visits.

Hy-Vee, for example, revealed it will open a Wahlburgers restaurant in Brookfield, Wis., as part of its plan to build, own and operate a total of 26 Wahlburgers restaurants. H-E-B and Winn-Dixie also plan to use in-store restaurants as an opportunity to increase foot traffic and maintain customer loyalty.

But as more grocers develop in-store restaurants, coffee shops and other value-added concepts to increase foot traffic, margins and customer engagement, they’ll have to consider what it will take to manage two businesses under one roof — or risk incurring costly operational expenses.