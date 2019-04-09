How Grocers Can Leverage the $13B Foodservice Opportunity

A new report from the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) looks at the challenges and opportunities for grocers when it comes the $13 billion category of foodservice.

According to FMI’s fourth annual Power of Foodservice at Retail report, foodservice is growing annually at 8.2% and can be a primary strategy for food retailers to differentiate and appeal to convenience-seeking consumers.

The report also finds that 63% of consumers continue to incorporate time-saving solutions in the form of semi- and fully-prepared items for dinner, but opportunities exist for grocers to garner greater visibility as the primary dinner solution. Survey participants offered feedback for their stores to focus on faster service; more cuisine variety; healthier dishes as well as healthier alternatives to current options; competitive prices; more information; freshness; knowledgeable and available staff; and various operational improvements such as cleanliness and in-stock performance.