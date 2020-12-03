How Dollar General Keeps Growing

Dollar General has extended its streak of same-store sales growth to 30 consecutive years, with fourth-quarter same-store sales increasing 3.2% and fiscal year same-store sales increasing 3.9%.

“Our value-and-convenience proposition continues to resonate with both new and existing customers, and our unique real estate footprint remains a competitive advantage,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. "As we enter 2020 from a position of strength, we will continue to keep our core customer at the center of all we do, while remaining steadfast in our efforts to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

During fiscal year 2019, Dollar General opened 975 new stores, remodeled 1,024 stores and relocated 100 stores. The company's fiscal year 2019 net sales increased 8.3% to $27.8 billion, and Q4 net sales increased 7.6% to $7.2 billion.

For more on Dollar General's continued growth and financial results, visit our sister brand Retail Leader.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 16,278 stores in 44 states, and employs approximately 140,000 associates.