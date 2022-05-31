Hot Pockets Deliwich

Nestlé brand Hot Pockets aims to make lunch easier than ever with Deliwich, its first sandwich that doesn’t require a microwave. Featuring full slices of deli meat and real cheese wrapped in a soft roll, the convenient thaw-and-eat sandwiches were made to be taken on the go frozen in the morning and enjoyed fresh by lunchtime, with no cleanup necessary. The innovative product line comes in four varieties: Cheddar & Ham, Turkey & Colby, Cheese Melt, and Pepperoni & Mozzarella. An approximately 12-ounce box of four individually wrapped sandwiches of any variety retails for a suggested $7.49 (prices may vary according to retailer).