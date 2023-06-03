Long beloved for its iconic products, Hostess Brands has now launched a first-of-its-kind candy-bar-inspired innovation within the snack cake market. Hostess Kazbars combine layers of soft chocolate cake, crème, candy crunch and caramel or chocolate fudge. Available in two fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate, the bars are enrobed in a rich chocolate-flavored coating and topped with a drizzle. Hostess Kazbars will come in two sizes: 10-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped 1.25-ounce mini bars retailing for a suggested $4.49 at grocery and mass retailers nationwide, and single individually wrapped 2.75-ounce bars with a suggested retail price of $2.79 at convenience stores as well as grocery and mass retailers nationwide. The product is slated to arrive on shelves in mid-March.