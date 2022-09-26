With Hostess Bouncers, Hostess Brands is giving consumers another way to enjoy some of its most beloved offerings — Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Donettes — as bite-sized snack cakes featuring creamy fillings. The line comes in three flavors: Glazed Twinkies,baked with real vanilla; Glazed Chocolate Ding Dongs, made with real cocoa; and Cinnamon Donettes, including real cinnamon. Each multipack box of Hostess Bouncers contains five packable, portable pouches, with three Bouncers per pouch, at a suggested retail price of $4.99.