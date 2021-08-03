An addition to the Hormel Gatherings line, Hormel Foods’ Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese capitalizes on the growing snack trend, a rise in home-based working and schooling, and the move to smaller get-togethers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The innovation is the first snack of its kind to be sold in the refrigerated section of the deli. Hormel’s restaurant-inspired offering consists of 4 ounces of soft pretzel bites, 4 ounces of cheddar cheese sauce in a cup, and a packet of sea salt. Created for up to four people, the snack can go from the refrigerator to the microwave to the table in just a few minutes. Hormel Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese retails for a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$7.99.