Inspired by a key feature of Buffalo-style pizza now encountered on pizzeria menus across the country, Hormel Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp can be baked hot in the oven, using a pizza stone or cooked on the grill. All consumers need to do is top their favorite pizza crust with sauce and pizza cheese, place one package of the item over the cheese, and bake the crust according to directions. The pepperoni will cup and crisp as it bakes. Available in original and bold varieties, the first-of-its-kind product retails for a suggested retail price range of $3.49-$3.99 per 5-ounce package.