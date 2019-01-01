Press enter to search
Hormel Natural Choice Global Inspired Flavors

Hormel Natural Choice Global Inspired Flavors

Hormel Natural Choice Global Inspired Flavors

Hormel Natural Choice has added two all-natural deli-meat-and-cheese snacks inspired by global flavors to its growing on-the-go snack line. The bold varieties – Mediterranean-style chicken paired with bruschetta jack cheese alongside garlic and herb pita chips, and chipotle chicken matched with queso quesadilla cheese and flax seed corn chips – expands the the company's Natural Choice branded product portfolio, which includes a range of snack items, as well as 100 percent natural, minimally processed deli meats and bacons made without artificial preservatives or ingredients. Convenient and portion-controlled, the snacks come in 2-ounce packs retailing for suggested range of $1.50-$2 each.

