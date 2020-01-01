Hormel Chili Pour Overs

Hormel Foods, the maker of America’s top-selling chili brand, has now introduced two chili pour over varieties – Chili Cheese and Coney Island – specially designed for chili dogs. Modeled after popular chili dog toppings, the no-bean varieties have a thicker consistency to allow the chili to stay on the hot dog better than traditional no-bean chili. Chili Cheese features American cheese, while Coney Island combines chili with mustard and onions. The products are part of Hormel Chili’s Pour On national advertising campaign launched earlier this year, which includes a series of spots featuring real-life moments in which people can add the brand’s chili to liven up their usual dinner routine. A 15-ounce can of either variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $2.09-$2.79.