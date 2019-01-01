Horizon Organic Growing Years Milk

A brand of Danone North America, Horizon Organic has created Growing Years milk in partnership with pediatricians to deliver key nutrients to children ages 1 to 5. Every 8-ounce serving of Growing Years contains DHA omega-3 to support brain health, choline to transport DHA in the body, prebiotics that feed good bacteria in young bellies, and vitamin D and calcium for strong, growing bones. While the nutrients found in Growing Years may be specially formulated for developing bodies, however, the commitment to quality and taste is consistent with the rest of Horizon Organic’s products, which are sourced from pasture-raised cows that spend at least 120 days grazing each year at a network of more than 600 certified-organic family farms across the country. A half-gallon carton retails for a suggested $5.99