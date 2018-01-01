Hope & Sesame Sesame Milks

Hope & Sesame's new line of protein-packed sesame milks, all of which are non-dairy, includes five flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Original, Unsweetened Original and Chocolate Hazelnut. Gluten-free, vegan, tree-nut-free and GMO-free, the milks contain 8 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving. They deliver as much calcium as whole dairy milk, but with less sugar, more vitamin D and no dairy allergens or lactose. Each beverage features Sesamein, Hope & Sesame's exclusive plant-based protein concentrate. SRP is $4.99 per 1-liter carton.