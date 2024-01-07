Popular restaurant chain Hooters of America LLC, franchisor and operator of more than 367 Hooters restaurants in 36 states and 18 countries, has now, for the first time ever, rolled out a line of frozen appetizers and snacks allowing consumers to enjoy the famous eatery’s offerings at home. The four frozen products, which can be easily heated in home ovens or air fryers, are BBQ Smoked Wings, basted in a rich, smoky barbecue sauce; Dry Rub Smoked Wings, basted in a bold Texas-style barbecue rub; Buffalo Style Boneless Wingz, breaded chicken in a tangy Buffalo-style sauce; and Buffalo Style Popcorn Chicken. The suggested retail price of each product, available in packages ranging in size from 12 ounces to 16 ounces, varies from $7.49 to $8.99. Hooters’ licensed food partner, Golden West Food Group, is launching these first four offerings in the frozen food section of Publix Super Markets. Additional retail chains are expected to distribute Hooters’ frozen appetizers and snacks later this year, with a total of eight branded licensed products anticipated to be available by the end of this year.