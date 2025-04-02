Introduced in 1989 and now one America’s top-selling cereals, Post Consumer Brands’ Honey Bunches of Oats has now rolled out Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate, the first permanent addition to its product portfolio in five years. Made with real chocolate and real cocoa, the flavor features crispy sweet cocoa-dusted flakes and chocolate granola with chocolate chips baked into every crunchy cluster. To celebrate the launch, the brand has teamed with the inventor of the Cronut himself, pastry chef Dominique Ansel, to create two fun recipes incorporating the cereal: Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate Crispy “Fries” & Chocolate Milkshake and Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate Baklava. The suggested retail prices for Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate are $3.25 per 12-ounce box and $4.98 per 18-ounce box.