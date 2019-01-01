Founded by a former Procter & Gamble executive, startup health-and-wellness company Holistik Wellness LLC has introduced the Holistik Stir Stik, a unique CBD product that provides the health benefits of broad-spectrum, water-soluble hemp extract powder in a convenient, easy-to-use form that consumers can either pop open and pour, or stir gradually, into a hot or cold beverage. The product line comes in five simple formulas containing a daily 10-milligram serving of CBD Wellness paired with other natural ingredients: Stress, featuring lemon balm extract for calm and relaxation; sleep, with chamomile and melotonin to help with relaxation and falling asleep; recover, containing ginger and turmeric to aid muscle recovery; beauty, offering collagen to promote healthy hair, skin and nails; and digest, providing papaya and turmeric to help with digestion and control appetite. All Holistik products are made from hemp plants that are grown hydroponically in a Buffalo, N.Y., greenhouse. A 3-pack retails for a suggested $13.99.