Hint Unsweetened Fruity-Water Drinks for Kids

Hint – the unsweetened flavored water brand whose mantra is "drink water, not sugar" – has a new line of kid-friendly drinks intended to end the "age of sugar": 200-milliliter Tetra boxes of unsweetened, fruit-flavored beverages that contain no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Available in Watermelon, Cherry, Blackberry and Apple flavors, the no-calorie drinks are intended to help children "fall in love with water instead of sugary juice drinks." They are non-GMO, Whole30-approved, vegan and free from nuts, MSG, soy, gluten, colors and preservatives.