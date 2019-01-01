Hidden Valley Ranch Dips and Chicken Salads

Hidden Valley Food Products Co., maker of Hidden Valley Ranch items and a subsidiary of The Clorox Co., and Duke Brands are introducing a line of refrigerated appetizer dips and chicken salads featuring the signature Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning blend. Containing such ingredients as all-white-meat chicken, smoked bacon and real cream cheese the lineup consists of four dips, Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Bacon Cheddar Ranch, Southwestern Ranch Bean and Cheese, and ranch-seasoned Spinach Artichoke, and two chicken salads, coming to market in 2020: Classic Ranch and Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch. Able to be eaten hot or cold, the dips are suitable for shareable occasions like parties and tailgates, as well as for meal solutions and on-the-go lunches. A 12-ounce container of any variety in the refrigerated fresh sections of grocery and club stores retails for a suggested $5.99.