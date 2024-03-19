Hidden Valley Ranch Cheez-It Cheezy Ranch Condiment & Dressing

Iconic salad dressing brand teams with snack legend on fun flavor
The Clorox Co.’s Hidden Valley Ranch and Kellanova’s Cheez-It have united to create what the famous brands are calling the “cheeziest” addition ever to the Hidden Valley Ranch innovation lineup: Cheezy Ranch. Crafted with 100% real cheese and zesty ranch flavor, Cheezy Ranch can add a savory kick to any dippable food. In addition to Cheezy Ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is introducing six other flavors this spring: Garlic Ranch, Green Goddess, Parmesan Ranch, and Walmart-exclusive Sizzlin’ Nashville Hot, Creamy Jalapeño and Spicy Hot Honey. Cheezy Ranch will be available for purchase at Walmart (late March) and Kroger stores (April) nationwide for a suggested $5.99 per 20-ounce bottle. 

