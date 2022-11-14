Heyday Canning Co. Sauce-Simmered Canned Beans

Startup Heyday Canning Co. has launched its first product, a line of Sauce-Simmered Canned Beans, which will soon be available in natural foods stores nationwide. The brand is entering the $2 billion canned bean category with an ambitious mission: to make canned food essential to a new generation of home cooks. To that end, Heyday’s Sauce-Simmered Canned Beans reimagine a tried-and-true pantry staple with novel flavor profiles and premium ingredients. The line debuts with six ready-to-eat flavors: Harissa Lemon Chickpeas, Kimchi Sesame Navy Beans, Coconut Curry Chickpeas, Tomato alla Vodka Cannellini Beans, Enchilada Black Beans and Apricot Glazed Baked Beans. Created with Ali Slagle, recipe developer for The New York Times and Bon Appétit, Heyday’s Sauce-Simmered Canned Beans are designed to pair with rice, pasta or sauteed veggies for effortless homemade meals in minutes. All of the SKUs are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. A 15-ounce can of any variety has a suggested retail price of $4.99.