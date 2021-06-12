The a2 Milk Co. and The Hershey Co. have teamed up to create a co-branded chocolate milk, marking Hershey’s first partnership with a premium milk company. Hershey’s a2 Milk pairs America’s No. 1 milk chocolate brand with one of the country’s fastest-growing premium milk brands to offer a natural chocolate milk with the taste, nutrition and all-family appeal that should stimulate premium milk sales. a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein rather than the combination of A1 and A2 proteins contained in most dairy products. Published research suggests milk naturally containing the A2 protein may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people. Coupling a2 Milk with Hershey’s cocoa creates a chocolate milk with Hershey’s classic flavor, 8 grams of protein per serving, and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Hershey’s a2 Milk, using 2% reduced-fat a2 Milk, is scheduled to arrive at retail in January 2022. The suggested retail price for a 59-ounce carton is $4.49, which falls in line with the pricing for The a2 Milk Co.’s other milks.