Herdez Salsa Cremosa

The No. 1-selling salsa brand in Mexico, Herdez has launched the Salsa Cremosa line. Following the success of Herdez Guacamole Salsa, the creamy salsas aims to help home cooks and salsa fans enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine and make everyday meals special. The Salsa Cremosa line comes in three flavorful varieties: Cilantro Lime, Chipotle and Roasted Poblano. Any of the medium-strength salsas can be used as a go-to ingredient to enhance favorite recipes or poured directly over a traditional dish to add creamy flavor just before serving. The line retails for a suggested price range of $2.38-$3.49 per 15.3-ounce jar. Herdez products are made available in the United States by MegaMex Foods LLC, a joint venture of Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods.