Famed chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is the inspiration behind Hell’s Seltzer, a hard seltzer line hitting shelves early this year, thanks to distribution platform Brew Pipeline in partnership with specialist beverage development and branding agency Global Brews of London. Offering bold flavors with premium drinkability, the seltzers are based on popular menu items from Ramsay’s U.S. Hell’s Kitchen restaurants, with each tested and approved by the chef himself. The gluten-free 5.5% ABV line comes in four all-natural flavors: Berry Inferno (peach, blueberry, raspberry); Knicker Twist (passionfruit, pineapple, orange); Mean Green (kiwi, lime, mint, pineapple); and That’s Forked (Key lime, vanilla, graham). Hell’s Seltzer will be sold in 12-pack variety packs of 12-ounce cans, featuring three of each can, with a suggested retail price range of $15.99-$17.99.