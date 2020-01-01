Hello Naturally Friendly Deodorants

Hello Products, one of the fastest-growing personal care brands in the US, has now launched Naturally Friendly deodorants in Clean + Fresh and Fresh Citrus fragrances, as well as a Fragrance-Free option. Featuring gender-neutral, trend-driven formulas in 100% previously recycled packaging, the deodorants are made with such sustainably sourced ingredients as tea tree oil, activated charcoal and shea butter to help diminish odor, soothe and moisturize. Dermatologist tested and clinically proven to provide 24-hour odor protection, the quickly absorbed, non-irritating solid deodorants are free from aluminum, baking soda, parabens, talc and dyes. Like all Hello offerings, the products are made in America with globally sourced ingredients, vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. The suggested retail price is $6.99 per 2.6-ounce 100% recyclable container made with 100% previously recycled materials.