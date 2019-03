In 2018, Heinz turned Mayochup sauce, the viral internet sensation, into a reality. Now the iconic brand has mashed up more of America’s favorite condiments to create Heinz Mayocue, a combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and Mayomust, a blend of mayonnaise and mustard. Available at major retailers and online, the unique condiments come in 16.5-ounces bottles at a suggested retail price of $3.49 per bottle.