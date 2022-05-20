Healthy Living Joins Partnership to Support Local Organic Milk Producers

Healthy Living Market and Café has become one of the first retailers to sign on to the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership. Through the partnership, the family-owned grocer will encourage shoppers to purchase one-quarter of their weekly dairy items from participating brands and ask customers to join the 2,500 others who have pledged their support on the partnership’s website.

The Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership was created this past January after 135 producers in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York learned that their purchasing contracts with Horizon and Maple Hill Creamery were being terminated, putting them at risk of closure. The partnership has identified 35 organic brands committed to sourcing milk from the Northeast, and it encourages consumers to support these brands to boost the regional market for local family farms.

“We are honored to join this partnership and support others who are working to make our local food culture, economy and landscape better for everyone,” said Katy Lesser, who founded Healthy Living Market and Café in 1986. “We know all about the labor of love a family business is, and the extra care that goes into organic food. It just makes sense to come together with others who feel the same way we do.”

Shoppers can find participating brands by looking for the special Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership signs or tags near the items inside Healthy Living stores, and visit saveorganicfamilyfarms.org for a full list of participating brands.

Healthy Living Market and Café is an independent retailer of local, organic and natural foods with stores located in South Burlington and Williston, Vt., and Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The company employs 320 team members across its three locations and remains a family business led by Lesser and her two children, Nina and Eli Lesser-Goldsmith.