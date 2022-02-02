Healthy Living Market and Café Donates $119K to Communities

In 2021, shoppers at Healthy Living Market and Café’s three locations rounded their purchases to the next dollar — and, by doing so, raised an impressive $119,193 for area nonprofit organizations.

The independent grocer’s Together We Can Help front end fundraising campaign enabled customers at its South Burlington and Williston, Vt., and Saratoga, N.Y., stores to help regional groups, as well as the people who make use of their services.

Quarter-four recipients were the South Burlington Food Shelf and Spectrum Youth and Family Services, each receiving $6,937, in South Burlington; the Williston Community Food Shelf and Spectrum, each receiving $4,923, in Williston; and Double H Ranch, which received $8,575, in Saratoga. These gifts included a match from Healthy Living in the amount of $7,500 for the quarter.

“We are thrilled to provide these donations to such important community partners,” said Eli Lesser-Goldsmith, CEO of Healthy Living. “Our shoppers care about the world in which they live, they share our values, and they, just like us, want to help their neighbors. Together, we can make a difference.”

Shoppers can continue to help area nonprofits year-round by choosing to round up when checking out.

Founded by Katy Lesser in 1986, Healthy Living now employs 320 team members at its three locations and remains a family business led by Lesser and her two children, Eli and Nina.