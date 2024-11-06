Health Nut Salad Dressings

Restaurant chain Health Nut, known for its viral “salad shake” from reality TV and social media, has now launched its iconic salad dressings in grocery stores’ produce sections. The Health Nut Dressing line consists of four varieties – savory Original House, offering subtle Italian flavors; sweet and zesty Spicy Asian; Sesame, delivering unique flavor and texture; and creamy, tangy Ranch – all of them gluten-free, non-GMO and made from quality fresh ingredients. Three of the four options are made with apple cider vinegar and are also vegan-friendly. A 12-fluid-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested range of $4.98-$5.49. Health Nut will support the national launch of its new dressings through an integrated marketing campaign spanning social media, programmatic advertising, shopper marketing and more, including the participation of Khristianne Uy ( Chef K), the Kardashians’ private chef, in a four-part social media series, “Shake it Up with Chef K,” in which she’ll put her own spin on each dressing.