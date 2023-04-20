Health-Focused Store Brands That Deliver on Shopper Demands

Store-brand or private label foods and beverages have long competed on price, an edge that’s more important than ever as costs continue to rise. But unlike the plain “generics” of the past, many store brands today offer shoppers great taste, top quality, attractive packaging, and sought-after health-related attributes related to health, nutrition, ingredients and sustainability.

What Shoppers Want

When consumers were asked what they look for when shopping in person for foods and beverages, products labeled “natural” topped the list, at 39%, followed by clean ingredients (27%), raised without antibiotics, no added hormones or steroids, locally sourced, and organic (25% each), and non-GMO (23%), according to the International Food Information Council 2022 Food and Health Survey.

[Read more: "Store Brand Sales Maintain Double-Digit Growth Rates"]

Also mentioned were plant-based (15%), fair wage/fair trade (14%) and small carbon footprint/carbon neutral (13%).

Many store brands deliver entire product lines with at least some of these attributes, making it easier for health-minded consumers to shop with confidence. A few examples follow: