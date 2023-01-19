Understanding Health-Related Food Certifications

Packaged foods are required by law to display FDA-regulated standardized nutrition labeling and meet rigorous standards if making health-related claims.

It’s also common for food companies to voluntarily include one or more third-party certifications on labels to signify health-related benefits, ingredient attributes, support for certain dietary choices, and more.

Not all certifications are created equal, however. To qualify for some, foods and beverages must meet stringent testing standards and continuous monitoring by the certifying body to ensure continued compliance. For others, requirements are minimal and monitoring nonexistent.

The on-pack symbols, seals and stamps representing certifications can serve as shortcuts to help shoppers choose foods aligned with their health and nutrition goals — as long as shoppers understand the meanings behind the symbols.

Shoppers should also note that the absence of a certification doesn’t necessarily mean a product is less healthful — the food company might have chosen not to participate. Checking the Nutrition Facts panel and ingredients list is always a good idea.

Retail dietitians are shoppers’ best allies for learning about food certifications through counseling sessions, store tours, cooking demos, online videos and articles, and other channels.