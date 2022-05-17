Harvest Snaps Multipack

Healthier on-the-go snacking is easier than ever, thanks to a bag-in-bag offering from Calbee America’s Harvest Snaps. Featuring two of the brand’s top-selling baked veggie snacks, plus a more recently introduced ring-shaped red lentil snack, the crunchy lineup is crafted from farm-picked green peas or red lentils as the first ingredient. Perfectly portioned, portable and ideally sized for lunchboxes, backpacks or handbags, the 6-pack includes two of each of the following varieties: Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted, pairing green peas with a touch of salt; Harvest Snaps Tomato Basil, starring red lentils with a tangy, zesty flavor; and Crunchy Loops Sour Cream & Onion, offering buttery, chive-flavored sour cream combined with delicate onion. Packed with plant protein and a good source of fiber, the never-fried snacks are made from the whole legume milled in-house to provide maximum nutrition. They’re also certified gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts and eggs. Available nationwide this summer, the multipack of six 0.75-ounce bags has a suggested retail price of $6.99.