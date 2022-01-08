Previewed at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo and set to launch at retail this fall, Harry & David Pop! brings plenty of flavor to the ready-to-eat gourmet popcorn segment. The product line features nine flavors spanning bold takes on savory classics and sweet creative fusions: Butter, Cheddar Cheese and Salted Caramel (7 ounces); Butter Toffee (7 ounces); Cinnamon Caramel (7 ounces); Cocoa Crunch (7 ounces); Drizzled Chocolate Caramel (7 ounces); Salted Caramel (7 ounces); Sweet & Salty Kettle (7 ounces); Cheddar Cheese (5 ounces); and White Cheddar Cheese (5 ounces). The suggested retail price is $4.59 per bag. Harry & David Pop! comes packed with 12 bags in a display-ready case for easy merchandising execution. The brand is part of the Wholesale Food Group at 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc. Retailers interested in more information about stocking the item can contact Ken Small at [email protected] or Jon McKillop at [email protected].