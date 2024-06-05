Sponsored Content

Harmony Bath Tissue & Paper Towels

Increase your profit margins with affordable, national-brand quality.
Add Harmony® products from Resolute Tissue to your shelves to increase profit margins and surprise your shoppers with affordable, national-brand equivalent quality. Consumers can count on industry-leading performance in every sheet.

  • Harmony ULTRA super premium paper towels: Our strongest and thickest towels for tough messes.
  • Harmony ULTRA super premium bath tissue: Our softest and thickest tissue for irresistible comfort.
  • Harmony premium 2-ply paper towels: Reliably strong and absorbent, packaged in 6 giant rolls.
  • Harmony premium 2-ply bath tissue: Comfortably soft and strong, packaged in 12 double rolls.
  • Harmony 1000 bath tissue: Long-lasting and septic-safe, packaged in 4 1000-sheet rolls.

