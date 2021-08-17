The first organic baking mixes curated for babies, Happy Family Organics’ Happy Baby Made Simple Baking Mixes are made with 100% whole grains, including wheat, oat and amaranth; 0 grams of added sugar; and iron to help support brain development. The convenient mixes can be prepared in five minutes or under, with consumers needing only to pour, stir and cook. Available in two nutritious options, Pancake & Waffle Mix and Apple Carrot & Cinnamon Muffin Mix, the items can also be customized with a half-cup of fresh fruit and veggies such as shredded carrots, mashed bananas or blueberries, or purées. Aware that many families use homemade breakfast foods to help expose babies to new textures and flavors and teach them to feed themselves, but that a lot of busy parents don’t have the time to make these items from scratch, Happy Family has come up with two no-fuss alternatives. Either variety retails for a suggested $4.99 per 8-ounce package.