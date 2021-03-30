Hannaford Welcomes 1st In-Store Full-Service Coffee Kiosk

Hannaford Supermarkets shoppers can now enjoy a cup of joe during their shopping experience, as the retailer has added a new kiosk featuring locally owned and operated coffee purveyor All That Java to the Kingston, New York store. The launch marks Hannaford's first in-store full-service coffee kiosk.

“Over the past several years, Hannaford has placed an increased emphasis on providing our customers with services and products that blend our commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients with the convenience we all crave,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Kitchen Category Manager Michael Forbes. “This new partnership with All That Java not only illustrates our goal, but also furthers our longstanding dedication to supporting local producers. We’re excited to welcome All That Java to Hannaford and look forward to providing an enhanced shopping experience to our Kingston customers.”

Managed by trained baristas, the All That Java coffee kiosk at Hannaford offers a menu of espresso-based and brewed hot and iced coffee drinks. In addition to ordering at the counter, customers may text their order in advance for pickup upon arrival. The Kingston Hannaford store parking lot offers two parking spots dedicated to All That Java customers.

“Coffee shops are a common sight in grocery stores on the west coast,” said All That Java founder and CEO Samantha Sapienza. “It’s great to partner with Hannaford and bring that concept to the East Coast. There is a really good fit between our two brands.”

Sapienza’s idea for All That Java is modeled after the ubiquitous tiny coffee shops found outside Seattle, where she lived for 15 years. While visiting her mother in upstate New York, Sapienza wondered why the concept had not made it to the East Coast and dreamed of one day opening her own fleet of tiny coffee houses. Sapienza opened All That Java’s first location, in Rhinebeck, New York, in August 2016. The 100% woman-owned and operated business has since expanded to Tivoli, New York, and the Hannaford store in Kingston, and soon in Millbrook and Woodstock.

All That Java’s Hannaford location, at 1261 Ulster Avenue, is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can text their order to 845-366-9134 and their drink will be waiting for them upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Hannaford Supermarkets is planning to build a store at 9 Lord Avenue in Brunswick, New York. The new 49,000-square-foot store will offer a full-service pharmacy with drive-through; Hannaford To Go, a service that allows customers to select items online and pick up their orders at the store; and a vast selection of ready-to-cook and -eat items.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 183 stores in five Northeast states, employing more than 26,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.