Hannaford Makes New Education Donations

Hannaford Supermarkets has announced a new round of donations designed to support education.

The food retailer and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation earmarked $400,000 in donations to support virtual learning and after-school programs for families throughout New England and New York impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will support the work of 20 child development non-profit organizations in their efforts to meet an increased level of need and provide expanded childcare programs to families during the pandemic, including full-day remote learning centers for students while their caregivers are at work.

“As our schedules, commitments and priorities have shifted over the last 10 months, so have the needs of working families in our community,” said Hannaford Charitable Foundation Board Chair Peter Forester, who also serves as SVP of merchandising for the grocery retailer. “The organizations benefiting from this donation provide parents and caregivers with the peace of mind and security that their children are being cared for in a safe, healthy and supportive environment. We applaud these organizations for their ability to pivot their services to meet the needs of families during this challenging time.”

Among the organizations receiving funding is the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell in Massachusetts, which will use the donation to support its full-day educational support for distance learners program. The program provides students with individual workstations, access to high-speed internet, school supplies and guidance while learning remotely. The program also provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to each participating student.

“We know that remote learning is increasing the educational equity gap for families with less resources and whose parents have to go into work,” said Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell Executive Director Joe Hungler. “This funding from Hannaford will help provide a safe space with proper technology, nutritious meals, and adults to guide them so that these students have an equal opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell is one of 20 organizations benefitting from the grant in Hannaford’s five-state footprint across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts.

Maine organizations will receive a total of $100,000, including:

$30,000 to the Alford Youth Center in Waterville

$50,000 to the Bangor Region YMCA in Bangor

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor

New York organizations will receive a total of $100,000, including:

$10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston

$10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Newburgh

$10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Wallkill

$20,000 to Healthy Kids Programs in Poughkeepsie

$25,000 to Safe Schools Mohawk Valley in Utica

$25,000 to the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley in Oneida

Vermont organizations will receive a total of $80,000, including:

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Vergennes

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County

New Hampshire organizations will receive a total of $75,000, including:

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire in Concord

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester

$17,500 to the Dover Teen Center in Dover

$17,500 to Seacoast Youth Services in Seabrook

Massachusetts organizations will receive a total of $50,000, including:

$10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell

$20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Taunton

$20,000 to the Rainbow Child Development Center in Worcester

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing more than 26,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.