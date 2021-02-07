Hannaford Associates Can Get Discounted University Tuition

Hannaford Supermarkets and Husson University have joined forces to help the grocer’s employees earn professional certificates, undergraduate degrees and graduate degrees. Students can take courses online or attend in-person classes.

“With more than 180 stores and nearly 30,000 associates located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, Hannaford employees are spread out over a sizeable geographic area,” said Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business and the New England School of Communications at Husson University. “Our robust online capabilities and our Bangor, Maine, campus are ideally suited to help these busy professionals successfully access the kinds of advanced education that can lead to career success.”

Among Husson’s many online undergraduate degree offerings are programs in accounting, business administration, marketing, psychology, legal studies and criminal justice. The university also offers a range of graduate degree programs online, including master’s degrees in business administration, with concentrations in risk management, entrepreneurship, health care and business analytics. The university is home to Maine’s largest college of business, with more than 1,400 students enrolled in its business programs.

“Husson University is helping Hannaford provide a cost-effective option for our associates to pursue higher education and skill development,” noted Matthew Rothman, manager of early talent development at Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford. “Partnering locally and extending advancement opportunities to our associates is another example of how Hannaford shows care for our associates and our community.”

Hannaford employees who meet the company’s employment requirements, and who then successfully apply to Husson and are enrolled in a non-capped undergraduate or graduate degree program, can receive a 15% discount on tuition, including the university’s popular Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Hannaford associates who wish to pursue a pharmacy graduate degree will be eligible to receive a 10% discount if they meet the grocer’s employment requirements and are accepted into the program after successfully applying to Husson.

Along with these discounts, Hannaford employees will be able to have their application fees waived if they follow Husson’s admission procedures and agree to become a continuing-education undergraduate or graduate student at the university.

Those Hannaford employees who have already completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognized, accredited institution can apply to Husson’s graduate degree programs. As an added benefit to students pursuing an MBA, Husson will offer a leveling course that can be taken online. This will give students with degrees in disciplines other than business the background education they’ll need to successfully complete their MBA studies.

Further, Hannaford employees who have completed some college coursework can reduce the cost of their education further by applying for transfer credit at Husson.

Qualifying Hannaford employees can also enroll in any of Husson’s 48 undergraduate degree and 45 certificate programs available at the university’s Bangor campus.

Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.