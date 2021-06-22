Hannaford Opens 64th Store in Maine

Hannaford Supermarkets opened its newest store location in Brunswick, Maine, on June 19, bringing the total number of supermarkets operated by the retailer in the state to 64. The new store is located in the Cooks Corner Shopping Mall at the intersection of Bath and Gurnet roads.

The new 50,000-square-foot Cooks Corner store includes a variety of features designed to create a convenient shopping experience, including a hot and cold foods bar offering ready-to-eat items such as hand-battered chicken; a self-service pizza station; chef-crafted sushi; and hot wings, among other fresh offerings made on-site daily.

Prepared grab-and-go meals include pasta and taco meal kits and pizza flatbreads. The new store also offers a variety of fresh produce, with a focus on local vendors, as well as thousands of natural and organic products, and unique store-brand offerings such as Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford and Nature’s Place.

In celebration of the opening, My Hannaford Rewards customers will receive 4% rewards on all private-brand purchases at the Cooks Corner store until July 3.

Beginning June 24, the new store will feature curbside pickup and home delivery service via Hannaford To Go. Delivery will also be available for select ZIP codes in the Brunswick area. Additionally, the store will feature a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru.

“All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford-To-Go, outstanding customer service, and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Brunswick area,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Cooks Corner Store Manager Jessica Convery. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this new addition to our community.”

To commemorate the opening, Hannaford will make a total of $5,000 in donations to two local nonprofit organizations: Teens to Trails, which connects teens with life-changing outdoor experiences, and Family Focus, which provides affordable community-based services for families with children in the Mid-Coast area. Each organization will receive $2,500.

The Cooks Corner store marks the second Hannaford location in the Brunswick community.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.