Halo Top Creamery has seven new low-calorie flavors that are both non-dairy and vegan-friendly. Made with coconut milk, the product is claimed to be the world’s first low-calorie ice cream that is 100 percent natural. Each of the flavors, which include Vanilla Bean and Chocolate, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Birthday Cake, range from 280-360 calories, with only 16-24 grams of sugar per pint, and retail for a suggested $4.99-$5.99.