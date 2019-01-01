Hallmark Multicultural Card Lines

Hallmark’s latest multicultural card lines are tailored to Chinese, Indian, African-American and Latino cultures. Blending time-honored heritage and modern culture, Eight Bamboo and Golden Thread recognize Chinese and Indian celebrations, respectively, including Lunar New Year and Diwali, as well as culturally important occasions like baby’s 100th day and first birthday, featuring premium designs with embellishments such as glitter, gems and cutouts; Uplifted, a collection within Hallmark Mahogany, pays tribute to the beauty of black women and female empowerment via bold designs and uncompromising editorial; and Love Ya Mucho, a collection within Hallmark Vida, offers casual, contemporary designs mixed with positive, conversational and straightforward messages with relevance to bilingual Latinxs, through English-language cards with Spanish words and/or design elements. Eight Bamboo cards retail for a suggested price range $2.99 to $7.99 each, and Golden Thread cards have a suggested $2.99-$8.99 price range, while Uplifted and Love Ya Mucho both retail for a suggested $3.99 apiece.