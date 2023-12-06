Inspired by the rich taste and texture of the brand’s premium ice cream, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème contains fresh milk and cream and real fruit, with no colors from artificial sources or artificial flavors, and features a unique blend of dairy cultures – all in fewer than nine premium ingredients. The slow-crafted line makes use of General Mills’ deep experience in yogurt and dairy snacks through a fermentation process that is up to five times longer than traditional yogurt to create a thick, creamy texture similar to that ice cream. Cultured Crème also uses a unique blend of dairy cultures that offer a smoother taste experience than the slightly sour flavor of traditional yogurt. Available in Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Coffee, Lemon, Blueberry and Black Cherry, the line retails for a suggested $1.99 per 4-ounce cup.