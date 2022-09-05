Häagen-Dazs has released a line of ice cream flavors inspired by iconic street desserts. The City Sweets Collection comes in five varieties: Dulce de Leche Churro, Coffee Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Summer Berry Cake Pop, and Black & White Cookie. Additionally, the collection includes snack bars in three flavors: Dulce de Leche Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel and Summer Berry Waffle. The line brings together Häagen-Dazs’ famous flavors and various cities’ beloved on-the-go eats, adding a playful twist that allows consumers to indulge in an innovative ice cream experience. The Häagen-Dazs City Sweets collection is available nationwide, with suggested retail prices of $6.49 for a 14-ounce container of any flavor, and $5.49 for a carton of three snack bars in any variety.