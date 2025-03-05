 Skip to main content

H-E-B-Owned Delivery Service Launches Premium Subscription Program

Favor Delivery debuts Gold membership plus Texas cuisine-inspired merchandise
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Favor earrings
H-E-B's Favor Delivery is offering fun limited-time merchandise timed with the launch of the Gold subscription.

Favor Delivery, the Texas delivery service owned by H-E-B, is introducing a new premium subscription program. Available on the Favor app, the Favor Gold program offers more benefits than the basic subscription.

Among other perks, members can enjoy a monthly $10 off a $50 purchase at H-E-B, unlimited $0 delivery fees, and birthday rewards. Beyond retail, customers can score 15% off local restaurant tabs. The subscription is now available for a free one-month trial and will cost $9.99 a month after that period.

"Texans care about value, convenience and their community — and Favor Gold delivers on all three," said CEO Keith Duncan. "With exclusive H-E-B discounts, extra savings on local restaurants and unlimited $0 delivery fees, members can get all of the benefits of Favor while also saving more, supporting local and enjoying more of what they love."

As it launches the premium membership, Favor is rolling out a line of “Golden Goods,” a limited-edition collection of accessories inspired by Texas cuisine. The fun line includes items like “The Bowl-O-Chili Tie,” chicken-wing earrings, and a barbecue-themed body pillow.

"Made for those who love Texas food a little too much, Golden Goods is our playful nod to the Texas food culture that brings us all together," explained Sarah Aitken, s senior vice president of marketing.

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 delivery drivers who deliver fare groceries, everyday essentials, alcohol and restaurant meals. In 2018, the company was acquired by H-E-B. 

With sales of more than $46 billion, H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the multi-format retailer employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in 300-plus communities. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

