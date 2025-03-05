H-E-B-Owned Delivery Service Launches Premium Subscription Program

Favor Delivery, the Texas delivery service owned by H-E-B, is introducing a new premium subscription program. Available on the Favor app, the Favor Gold program offers more benefits than the basic subscription.

Among other perks, members can enjoy a monthly $10 off a $50 purchase at H-E-B, unlimited $0 delivery fees, and birthday rewards. Beyond retail, customers can score 15% off local restaurant tabs. The subscription is now available for a free one-month trial and will cost $9.99 a month after that period.

"Texans care about value, convenience and their community — and Favor Gold delivers on all three," said CEO Keith Duncan. "With exclusive H-E-B discounts, extra savings on local restaurants and unlimited $0 delivery fees, members can get all of the benefits of Favor while also saving more, supporting local and enjoying more of what they love."