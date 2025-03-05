H-E-B-Owned Delivery Service Launches Premium Subscription Program
As it launches the premium membership, Favor is rolling out a line of “Golden Goods,” a limited-edition collection of accessories inspired by Texas cuisine. The fun line includes items like “The Bowl-O-Chili Tie,” chicken-wing earrings, and a barbecue-themed body pillow.
"Made for those who love Texas food a little too much, Golden Goods is our playful nod to the Texas food culture that brings us all together," explained Sarah Aitken, s senior vice president of marketing.
Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 delivery drivers who deliver fare groceries, everyday essentials, alcohol and restaurant meals. In 2018, the company was acquired by H-E-B.
With sales of more than $46 billion, H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the multi-format retailer employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in 300-plus communities. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.