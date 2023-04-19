H-E-B, Central Market Roll Out Visa Credit Cards With Store Benefits

Texas-based H-E-B and its Central Market banner have gotten into the credit card game with the launch of the H-E-B Visa Signature Credit Card and Central Market Visa Signature Credit Card. The cards have no annual fee and offer unlimited cash back on groceries and everyday purchases.

Card users will receive 5% cash back on eligible items purchased at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores, and also on all orders placed through H-E-B’s Favor Delivery service. Unlimited 1.5% cash back will be given on all other products and purchases at H-E-B banner stores and locations, including H-E-B Fuel stations and H-E-B restaurants such as True Texas BBQ and SouthFlo Pizza, as well as on all other purchases where Visa is accepted.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to create and adopt innovative, quality programs that give Texans more ways to save,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B group VP of marketing. “With the H-E-B and Central Market credit cards, we’re offering Texans a more rewarding shopping experience that provides savings wherever they shop and gives H-E-B and Central Market fans a premium benefit on their favorite products.”

The first 20,000 applicants approved for an H-E-B Visa Credit Card can choose a limited-edition H-E-B branded metal card, while the first 10,000 applicants approved for a Central Market Visa Credit Card can do the same. A credit check is required, and eligibility is subject to credit approval.

H-E-B was recently included in Newsweek’s annual list of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America,” and was also lauded by Placer.ai for its popularity, regional pride and reputation as an employer. As for foot traffic, the Los Altos, Calif.-based firm found that H-E-B’s visits were up in 2022, with a 7% gain in foot traffic over pre-pandemic 2019. The retailer’s presence, as it expands its footprint across the region, is likely to bump up that traffic even more.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a delivery service that serves cities across Texas. The grocer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.