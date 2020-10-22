H-E-B Awards Another Bonus to Its Workers

H-E-B is giving out another round of bonuses to its workers as a way to say thanks for what has been a very challenging year.

All full- and part-time hourly and salaried workers employed before Oct. 23 will receive the award via direct deposit. This includes all employees who work in stores, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation positions, as well as administrative locations; all workers at Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s locations; and Favor team members.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength and resilience,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B president, referring to the company's employees. “Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

H-E-B has made the largest investment in pay in the history of the company, which includes short- and long-term investments in employees across the business. Since 2014, H-E-B said that its total investment in employee pay has roughly doubled.

Earlier this week, Target said that its workers are also getting another bonus. The Minneapolis-based retailer will award more than 350,000 front-line team members another $200 bonus. This award will go to all eligible hourly team members in stores and distribution centers —including seasonal hires — plus hourly team members who support Target’s guest and team member contact centers.

In late September, Ingles Markets said it would give its employees another COVID-19 bonus at a time when many other food retailers are ending those programs. The Asheville, North Carolina-based grocery chain said it would provide a third bonus of $300 to full-time workers, and a bonus of $150 to part-time associates.

Earlier this year, Albertsons, Kroger and other chains discontinued their pandemic bonus programs, while others, such as Fareway and Walmart, have continued to pledge more pay for workers.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Target is No. 7 on PG's list, while, Ingles is No. 52.