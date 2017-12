SimplyBiotix has served up a new probiotic powder called Gutsy, which combines probiotics and vitamin D in a sugar-free, fast-melt Berry Burst flavor powder that simply dissolves on your tongue with no water required. Gutsy is also allergy-friendly, with no soy, gluten, GMOs, peanut/tree nuts, eggs, dairy or sugar, and retails for a suggested $24.99 per 30-day supply.