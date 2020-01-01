Press enter to search
Formulated by noted dietitian Kara Landau, Uplift Food’s prebiotic Gut Happy Cookies line, consisting of Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate and Coconut; Sunflower Butter with Vanilla + Chia; and Salted Almond Butter with Vanilla and Hemp Seeds, aims to redefine the functional food category. Made with 100% plant-based, fiber-dense, resistant starches and four unique prebiotic-rich ingredients, including a hefty dose of powerful probiotics -- 1 billion colony-forming units -- the cookies support proper digestion and promote immune health. The line is powered by a unique proprietary blend of lupin beans, tigernuts, tapioca fiber, kiwifruit and probiotics that promotes the growth of good lactobacillus bacteria, as well as the production of the short-chain fatty acid, butyrate, which is known to reduce inflammation in the body.  Each variety contains less than a teaspoon of sugar, is made without artificial ingredients or sugar alcohols, and contains fewer than 160 calories per serving. A 1.41-ounce package retails for a suggested $3.99.

 

