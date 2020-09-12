GrubMarket Expands Into New York City

GrubMarket is staking a claim in the organic grocery market in New York City.

The company has acquired Leo's Apples Inc, a well-established provider of a wide array of fresh fruits, with a longstanding customer base in the metropolitan and suburban areas of Mid-Atlantic and New England. Leo's Apples partners with growers in Mid-Atlantic and New England as well as the West Coast to provide high-quality fruits.

This is GrubMarket's first acquisition in New York, and the company plans to continue strengthening its strategic presence in the region. Leo's Apples will remain based in New York and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"Leo's Apples is a well-respected wholesome fruit provider in the New York region. They work directly with a wide spectrum of farmers in and around the region and provide high-quality products and services to their customers. We are proud to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a wider customer base and a stronger supplier network in the food ecosystems of the Northeast," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. The acquisition of Leo's Apples will deepen GrubMarket's expertise and extend its geographic reach to New York, one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the United States.

In October GrubMarket acquired Best Fresh Produce Inc., which has an established customer base in California, the Midwest, the East Coast and other major metropolitan areas around the United States. Best Fresh Produce is also a major supplier of dates nationwide.

Best Fresh Produce, founded in 2007 by Zakaria Trad and Abdul Basset Trad, partners directly with growers in the region to supply high-grade wholesome produce.

"Best Fresh Produce is a highly respected wholesome produce provider in the Los Angeles area," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "They work directly with an outstanding variety of farmers in the region, and [are] committed to supplying healthy, fresh produce with the highest standard of quality and sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger grower network in the food ecosystems of Los Angeles and nationwide."

GrubMarket has been expanding its grocery delivery service all year. In September it acquired Fresh Tex Produce, provider of a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, with established customer bases in Texas, New England, the Midwest and other major U.S. metropolitan areas. Other acquisitions for GrubMarket include Grand Food Inc., a protein provider across the San Francisco Bay Area; Growers Produce Inc. and Cali Fresh Produce Inc., two produce wholesale companies with established customer bases across both coasts; and many more.

San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — was founded in 2014.