Growing Olive Oil Sales at Grocery

Entering my 15th year in the always precarious olive oil industry in America, I have determined that there are a few certainties that we in this category must accept and build upon if we expect to see growth. Unlike other trendy foods, olive oil is an ancient product dating back 4,000 years to Greece. As a staple of the respected Mediterranean Diet, it offers health benefits and food enhancements.

However, consumers’ lack of knowledge and fear of media hype due to mislabeling has led to a declining household penetration of only 39%. American consumption is also low, at less than 1 liter per person annually, whereas other countries, such as Italy, Spain and Greece, boast consumption rates of upwards of 22 liters per person per year.

Certainty 1: Olive oil as a food and category remains a mystery to both the trade category managers who buy for their stores and the consumers who shop in them.

How can we solve this? Trade buyers/category managers must take some formal olive oil tasting classes by reputable schools to ensure that they’re knowledgeable enough to make sound selections. Produce, meat, seafood and wine/beer buyers are all “experts” in their trade, and they typically have access to shoppers to help them with questions and choices. This isn’t always the case with center store buyers, or the grocery staff who work on the floor.

Certainty 2: Understanding how to taste/smell olive oil is vital for consumers to judge the olive oil they use.

Organoleptic (sensory) analysis is one of the two required legal evaluations for establishing and confirming olive oil grades. Consumers don’t have to become experts, however, to make basic quality determinations. We as consumers know how to pick fresh fish — clear eyes, no fishy smell, etc. — we know if we see a brownish piece of meat sitting in the meat case that it’s probably spoiled, and moldy produce is a turn-off that we shy away from.