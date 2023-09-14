Groceryshop 2023 Addresses 5 Pivotal Industry Challenges

The food retail industry is gearing up to attend Groceryshop, taking place Sept. 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Groceryshop community consists of decision-makers from the biggest and most influential grocers, CPG brands and tech companies in the world. This year, 4,000 leaders are expected to be in attendance. Over 400 sponsors and exhibitors will also be on hand to ensure attendees are future-proofing their businesses.

The 2023 event will feature thoughtfully selected themes and speakers representing top retailers and brands. This year’s agenda offers invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of the grocery and CPG ecosystem, addressing pressing challenges head-on and showcasing innovative strategies employed by inspiring executives to overcome them.

For Groceryshop 2023, five pivotal industry challenges have been identified to shape the agenda:

How do I delivery an outstanding, unified shopping experience? Consumers demand shopping experiences that are engaging, convenient, personalized and continuous. Groceryshop will explore how retailers and brands can tap data and new technologies like generative AI and shoppable video to transform different parts of the shopper journey and deliver the experiences that consumers expect. With the growth of omnichannel shopping, the event will also dive into strategies and tactics that can better connect the consumer across digital channels and bridge online and in-store shopping. What capabilities will drive game-changing efficiencies and future-proof my organization? Impacted by industry consolidation and economic pressures, profitability in grocery is further strained. Groceryshop will discuss the latest digital capabilities that combat industry challenges, produce significant efficiencies and transform key parts of grocery and CPG organizations such as ecommerce, supply chain, physical retail and marketing. It’ll hone in on implementations of automation, AI, computer vision and business process improvements that can bring value to retailers and brand organizations now and in the future. Which new growth opportunities should my organization pursue to thrive long-term? While near-term profitability remains a priority, the grocery retailers and CPG brands that continue looking toward the future will be the ones who win long term. Groceryshop will identify and outline the growth opportunities with the potential to drive new revenue for retailers and brands, such as retail media networks, white-label technology solutions, health and wellness services, private label, and foodservice offerings. How do I establish win-win relationship with new and existing partners? With the rise of online marketplaces, new social media platforms, technology startups, and retailer-retailer collaborations, grocery retailers and brands now have a myriad of partners to team up with to execute their business goals and drive growth. Additionally, with the growth of retail media and omnichannel shopping, existing brand-retailer relationships are being reimagined. Groceryshop will explore the different types of partnerships that exist in grocery and feature advice on how to best find, execute and get value from relationships with technology solution providers, brand suppliers, retail customers, marketplaces and other partners. How should my organization evolve to win? Antiquated organizational structures and ways of thinking are often the reason why innovation fails. Groceryshop will showcase winning businesses that are restructuring their teams and processes to better share data and insights, unify the organization, and equip their workforce with new tools. It’ll also feature insights from industry executives on how to be a successful leader, create a winning culture and inspire your team during transformative times.

Senior execs from such food retail companies as The Kroger Co., Hy-Vee and Ahold Delhaize will be keynote speakers at this year's event.